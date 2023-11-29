Millie Bobby Brown teases New York City takeover with new coffee brand

New York, New York - Millie Bobby Brown has arrived in the Big Apple as she teases the launch of her new coffee line, florence by mills coffee!

Millie Bobby Brown will celebrate her new coffee line, florence by mills coffee, with a pop-up experience in New York City. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/milliebobbybrown

On Wednesday, the 19-year-old Stranger Things actor shared a new video hyping up fans for her New York City takeover over the weekend.

"Just landed in NYC, anyone need a coffee? @florencebymillscoffee has taken over New York,

she wrote via Instagram. "I'm so proud of this event and can't wait to catch up over warm mochas!"

After launching earlier this year, florence by mills coffee will host an immersive experience for fans to get to know its products just in time for the holidays.

Millie will attend the experience on Saturday, December 2, with a lucky limited group of fans who purchased exclusive VIP tickets having the chance to meet the star herself.

The event will begin on Friday, December 1, and run through Wednesday, December 6, and is located at 89 Crosby Street.