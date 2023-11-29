Millie Bobby Brown teases New York City takeover with new coffee brand
New York, New York - Millie Bobby Brown has arrived in the Big Apple as she teases the launch of her new coffee line, florence by mills coffee!
On Wednesday, the 19-year-old Stranger Things actor shared a new video hyping up fans for her New York City takeover over the weekend.
"Just landed in NYC, anyone need a coffee? @florencebymillscoffee has taken over New York,
she wrote via Instagram. "I'm so proud of this event and can't wait to catch up over warm mochas!"
After launching earlier this year, florence by mills coffee will host an immersive experience for fans to get to know its products just in time for the holidays.
Millie will attend the experience on Saturday, December 2, with a lucky limited group of fans who purchased exclusive VIP tickets having the chance to meet the star herself.
The event will begin on Friday, December 1, and run through Wednesday, December 6, and is located at 89 Crosby Street.
Millie Bobby Brown launches florence by mills coffee line
Standard tickets will offer visitors a chance to explore the Brand Showcase and take a sip at a tasty Mocha Station, with Fan Fave Tickets also including exclusive merchandise from the new coffee line.
The beverage venture continues the expansion of Millie's growing florence by mills brand, which first began as a makeup and skincare brand founded in 2019.
The company launched its first fragrance, wildly me, in September.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/instagram/milliebobbybrown