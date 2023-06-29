Millie Bobby Brown embraces city life with fiancé Jake Bongiovi in NYC
New York, New York - Millie Bobby Brown is back on New York time as she enjoys a day out with her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi.
The 19-year-old Stranger Things star was spotted strolling the streets with her 21-year-old fiancé on Wednesday.
Millie kept her fashion casual with a white tank top and summer-ready pants featuring a combination of different fabrics. Jake matched the vibe with a white t-shirt, dark jeans, and a blue baseball cap.
Ever the dedicated dog mom, the Enola Holmes actor had her precious pup, Winnie, by her side for the outing.
Per the Daily Mail, Jake's younger brother, Romeo, and Millie's parents accompanied the pair.
Millie and Jake celebrated their engagement, which was announced in April, with a lavish party earlier this month.
Despite some fan concern about their young ages, the couple has earned their family's approval, including that of Jake's rockstar dad, Jon Bon Jovi.
Along with her personal milestones, Millie has plenty to celebrate with some exciting professional endeavors.
Millie Bobby Brown updates fans on her latest projects
Millie recently gave an exciting update on her debut novel, unveiling the historical fiction book's final cover ahead of its release in September.
She's also continuing to expand her beauty brand, florence by mills, and a new coffee line.
Millie is also set to reprise her role as Eleven in the final season of Stranger Things, but production is on hold amid the writers' strike.
