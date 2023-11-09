Millie Bobby Brown's next movie unveiled as Stranger Things gets big update

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown is heading back to the silver screen as her next projects score some thrilling updates.

Millie Bobby Brown's next projects are making progress as the SAG-AFTRA strike comes to an end. © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 19-year-old is set to lead Netflix's Damsel, a fantasy adventure film that stars Millie as the titular leading lady who agrees to a betrothment to a handsome prince.

As her character comes to understand the sinister truth behind the engagement, she's thrown into a fight for her survival against the royal family.

The flick was originally slated to premiere on October 13 but was delayed to 2024 amid the Hollywood strikes.

While no release date has been confirmed just yet, Netflix did provide the first promotional poster for the movie on Tuesday, confirming its 2024 premiere.

"This is NOT fairytale," the streamer's social media post teased. "Millie Bobby Brown stars in Damsel."

With the SAG-AFTRA strike now over, Millie's most highly-anticipated project, Stranger Things season 5, has made some exciting progress.