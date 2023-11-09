Millie Bobby Brown's next movie unveiled as Stranger Things gets big update
Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown is heading back to the silver screen as her next projects score some thrilling updates.
The 19-year-old is set to lead Netflix's Damsel, a fantasy adventure film that stars Millie as the titular leading lady who agrees to a betrothment to a handsome prince.
As her character comes to understand the sinister truth behind the engagement, she's thrown into a fight for her survival against the royal family.
The flick was originally slated to premiere on October 13 but was delayed to 2024 amid the Hollywood strikes.
While no release date has been confirmed just yet, Netflix did provide the first promotional poster for the movie on Tuesday, confirming its 2024 premiere.
"This is NOT fairytale," the streamer's social media post teased. "Millie Bobby Brown stars in Damsel."
With the SAG-AFTRA strike now over, Millie's most highly-anticipated project, Stranger Things season 5, has made some exciting progress.
Millie Bobby Brown returns for final season of Stranger Things
After many delays from the WAG and SAG-AFTRA strikes, production on Stranger Things season 5 is back in full force.
Deadline now reports that the hit sci-fi TV show is expected to kick off filming "in a couple of weeks." With the new timeline, fans can expect Stranger Things season 5 to hit Netflix in 2025 — at the earliest.
The Enola Holmes actor recently opened up about the show's ending, admitting that she's ready to say goodbye so she can focus on new projects.
Cover photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP