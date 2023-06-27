Did MrBeast lie about his Titan submersible trip invitation?
Greenville, North Carolina - Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson says he was invited to go on the Titan submersible that recently imploded, but Twitter users remain super skeptical about his claim.
On Saturday, MrBeast shared a screenshot to Twitter of an alleged conversation he had with the unknown friend that invited him.
One user quickly pointed out that the message, believed to be sent using an iPhone, was blue, "which means you sent yourself that s**t."
After another accused the influencer of "making this up," MrBeast responded.
"My friend sent me the screenshot of when he invited me," he said. "Didn't think to scroll up and screenshot our old texts myself."
Many users remain unconvinced by the attempted clap back, arguing that the friend that sent the message would be dead if they went on the trip as claimed they were planning to.
So, how could he have gotten the screenshot?
MrBeast fans accuse him of lying about Titan submersible invite
Some MrBeast fans did jump in to defend the star, with some arguing that it would make sense for the friend to revisit the conversation and send a screenshot after the tragic implosion.
"His friend could've sent that as an 'oh s**t, remember' and then MrBeast just reposted the image," they explained. "Why is that [bizarre]?"
MrBeast hasn't bothered to entertain the debate anymore, leaving many to believe he indeed lied in an attempt to get internet clout. But with over 21 million Twitter followers, most people won't care one way or another.
