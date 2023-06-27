Did MrBeast lie about his Titan submersible trip invitation?

Greenville, North Carolina - Jimmy " MrBeast " Donaldson says he was invited to go on the Titan submersible that recently imploded, but Twitter users remain super skeptical about his claim.

YouTube star and influencer MrBeast said he was invited on the Titan submersible that recently imploded, but some Twitter users aren't believing his story. © Collage: IMAGO / Everett Collection, Screenshot / Twitter / @MrBeast, & Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Saturday, MrBeast shared a screenshot to Twitter of an alleged conversation he had with the unknown friend that invited him.

One user quickly pointed out that the message, believed to be sent using an iPhone, was blue, "which means you sent yourself that s**t."

After another accused the influencer of "making this up," MrBeast responded.

"My friend sent me the screenshot of when he invited me," he said. "Didn't think to scroll up and screenshot our old texts myself."

Many users remain unconvinced by the attempted clap back, arguing that the friend that sent the message would be dead if they went on the trip as claimed they were planning to.

So, how could he have gotten the screenshot?