MrBeast reveals he was invited on Titan submersible before implosion

Greenville, North Carolina - YouTube star MrBeast has revealed that he was invited to ride the Titan submersible just weeks before it imploded.

On Sunday, YouTube star MrBeast shared a screenshot seemingly confirming he was almost on the Titan submersible that imploaded last week. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & MediaPunch

On Sunday, Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson shared a screenshot of a text message confirming that he was asked to join a trip to the Titanic wreckage on the OceanGate Expeditions submersible.

"I was invited earlier this month to ride the titanic submarine, I said no. Kind of scary that I could have been on it," he tweeted.

The tourist submersible lost communication on June 18 during the descent to the wreckage of the Titanic. On June 22, it was confirmed that the sub had imploded, killing all five passengers on board.

In the attached screenshot, a text reads, "Also, I'm going to the Titanic in a submarine late this month. The team would be stoked to have you along."

It's unclear who the text is from - or if it was sent by the 25-year-old himself, as it's a blue text bubble. However, the dates could potentially line up to coincide with the fatal trip since the message refers to a later date in June.