Do MrBeast and PewDiePie have a video collab in the works?
Tokyo, Japan - MrBeast nearly broke the internet this week when he shared photos of himself meeting fellow YouTube star PewDiePie for the first time.
Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson shared an Instagram post on Thursday featuring snaps of the two at what seems to be a carnival with the caption, "I finally met Pewdiepie."
Within less than 24 hours, the post got well over four million likes, and the comment section was flooded with users raving over two of the biggest influencers in the world coming together.
"The king and the prince that was promised," said one user, while another joked, "Half of YouTube's revenue right here."
Another fan finally said what was on everyone's mind: "Japan content is coming, yes?"
Can fans expect a crossover video from these two creators?
MrBeast overtook PewDiePie as the most-followed YouTuber
According to LAD Bible, PewDiePie, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, was crowned "king" of YouTube in 2013, as his channel had reached the most subscribers of any on the platform.
Last year, PewDiePie moved to Japan from the UK, and by November, MrBeast took the top spot from him after reaching 111 million subscribers.
Fortunately, the competition doesn't seem to have soured their relationship, and their millions of fans are desperately hoping a joint project is in the works.
MrBeast also recently took a photo with NFL Legend Tom Brady, sparking fans to speculate that a video may come of it, but that still has yet to be seen.
Cover photo: Screenshot / Instagram / @mrbeast