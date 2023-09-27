Jake and Logan Paul earn big among Forbes highest-paid influencers

New York, New York - From YouTube to the professional fighting world, Logan and Jake Paul continue to climb the ladder of success!

On Tuesday, Forbes unveiled its 2023 list of the 50 highest-earning creators, and it featured several prominent sports figures.

At the pinnacle of the list was YouTuber MrBeast, who outpaced the competition with staggering earnings of $82 million.

Notably, the third spot was secured by Jake Paul, who raked in $34 million, and closely behind in fourth place was his brother Logan with $21 million, cementing their status as ultra-influential athletes and content creators.

This list also celebrated the inclusion of LSU gymnastics sensation Olivia Dunne.

The Paul brothers are two of the biggest athlete-influencers today who boast a staggering 74 million (Logan) and 66 million (Jake) social media followers, according to Forbes.