Jake and Logan Paul earn big among Forbes highest-paid influencers
New York, New York - From YouTube to the professional fighting world, Logan and Jake Paul continue to climb the ladder of success!
On Tuesday, Forbes unveiled its 2023 list of the 50 highest-earning creators, and it featured several prominent sports figures.
At the pinnacle of the list was YouTuber MrBeast, who outpaced the competition with staggering earnings of $82 million.
Notably, the third spot was secured by Jake Paul, who raked in $34 million, and closely behind in fourth place was his brother Logan with $21 million, cementing their status as ultra-influential athletes and content creators.
This list also celebrated the inclusion of LSU gymnastics sensation Olivia Dunne.
The Paul brothers are two of the biggest athlete-influencers today who boast a staggering 74 million (Logan) and 66 million (Jake) social media followers, according to Forbes.
Paul brothers find success away from social media in the ring
The Paul brothers initially gained prominence through YouTube and have continued to thrive on the platform. However, they've also found success in combat sports, where the brothers have made quite an impact.
With eight professional boxing matches to his name, Jake holds a record of seven wins and one loss, securing four of his victories via knockout.
While he faced a defeat against Tommy Fury, the brother of world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, he has notable wins against former UFC stars such as Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, and Nate Diaz.
In 2021, Logan made major headlines by stepping into the ring with the legendary undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. for an exhibition match. However, since then, he seems to have found his niche in the world of WWE.
Logan ventured into WWE with his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 last year, and his transition into professional wrestling has been remarkably smooth. His athleticism has seamlessly translated to the WWE stage, as demonstrated by his recent victory over the high-flying Ricochet at SummerSlam in August.
Next month, Logan Paul is set to box against MMA fighter Dillon Danis on October 14 live on ESPN+ PPV.
Cover photo: Collage: Jamie McCarthy & Rodrigo Varela / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP