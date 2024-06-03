MrBeast makes history to become the undisputed king of YouTube

Los Angeles, California - MrBeast has shattered the record for most subscribers on YouTube !

MrBeast has broken the record for most subscribers on YouTube, taking the crown from music channel T-Series with over 270,000 followers. © IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

The 26-year-old has had around 270 million subscribers since Sunday – more than any other YouTube star before him.

A good two million new subscriptions were added on Saturday alone – the most his channel had ever received in a single day.



With this incredible number of viewers, MrBeast dethroned T-Series, the channel of an Indian music label with 266 million subscribers that had been at the top for six years.

The new king of YouTube celebrated his success as a victory for justice.

"After 6 years we have finally avenged Pewdiepie," he wrote afterward on X.

The Swedish streamer PewDiePie was ousted from first place by the Bollywood label in 2019.

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, regularly reaches hundreds of millions of views with his videos, in which he usually gives away huge sums of money to the winner of a unique challenge.

