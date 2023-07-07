MrBeast nabs Threads world record and celebrates with a pointed giveaway

Greenville, North Carolina - Jimmy " MrBeast " Donaldson has become the first Threads user to hit a million followers, and he is celebrating the record in the most MrBeast way possible - with a giveaway.

YouTube star and influencer MrBeast became the first Threads user to reach 1 million followers, and is giving away a brand-new Tesla to celebrate. © Collage: Stefani Reynolds & Michael Tran / AFP

Vroom, vroom! Start your engines.

Threads, the new platform from social media company Meta, went live on Wednesday, and according to Guinness World Records, the influencer best known for his YouTube vids hit the milestone at 2:42 PM on Thursday, after putting up only three posts on Threads.

He even managed to beat Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to the million mark, who hit it on Threads shortly thereafter.

MrBeast's bio on the platform hilariously reads: "Future Threads CEO (Follow for cookie)." In his second post, he urged followers to hit the heart button if they think Zuckerberg should actually make him a CEO.

But then, MrBeast upped the ante in his typical style - promising a freebie.