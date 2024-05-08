MrBeast raffles off dozens of Teslas in celebration of his birthday!

Greenville, North Carolina - To celebrate his 26th birthday, MrBeast , aka YouTube superstar James Stephen Donaldson , came up with something very special as a treat to his more than 52 million Insta followers!

YouTube star MrBeast will be giving away 26 Teslas in honor of his 26th birthday. © Screenshot/Instagram/@mrbeast

On his Instagram account, the birthday boy shared a post with a very expensive prize draw.

Anyone who likes and comments on his post and follows his profile will be entered into the competition!

The prizes at stake are 26 Tesla electric cars, including white Tesla Model 3s – there's even a Cybertruck in the mix!

MrBeast, the world's most successful YouTuber, wants to celebrate his birthday and share it with all his fans and followers in style – what a way to roll!

The lucky winners will be announced in a week!

Donaldson is no stranger to giveaways, and much of his content revolves around philanthropic efforts on a massive scale.