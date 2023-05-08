MrBeast slammed by deaf community for latest viral video

MrBeast has been criticized by the deaf community for his latest video, which many argue was exploitative and did not accurately reflect the reality of hearing aids. © ROY ROCHLIN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

After telling fans his next project would "change YouTube" forever, the 25-year-old influencer uploaded "1,000 Deaf People Hear For The First Time," in which he funds treatment for a thousand deaf individuals to help restore their hearing.

Though some praised the content creator, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, for his generous efforts, many members of the deaf community have spoken out against the project.

One common criticism of the video is that it perpetuates the idea of deafness being all-or-nothing, with the technology being presented as a miracle cure that restores hearing completely.

"My hearing aids only help me hear minor background sounds as a profoundly Deaf person. They are not a fix, they don't even allow me to hear speech. The assumption that they're a fix all is so thoughtless and uneducated," one user wrote.

The marketing of the video was also bashed, as the participants were not born deaf and hearing for the first time as the title claimed but instead regained the sensation of hearing through aids.

"Mr Beast video is so misleading. Hearing aids can only amplify any hearing you may have, it can't cure deafness or give you the frequencies you are missing," another said.