MrBeast's girlfriend steps up to defend him – but only makes things worse
Greenville, North Carolina - Thea Booysen, the girlfriend of Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson, attempted to defend the YouTube star amid swirling controversies, but she may have just made things worse.
In the comments section of her most recent video, a YouTube user wrote a since-deleted comment advising Booysen to "get away from the Beast as soon as you can."
Booysen, who runs a much smaller channel than her boyfriend, surprisingly responded.
"I appreciate the message," Booysen wrote. "There is so much that is not being said. I wish I could talk more about the situation.
"Half the things that are said are not true," she added. "I wouldn't be with him if they were."
Fans and critics have been obsessing over what she meant by "half," with many arguing that if any of the recent allegations are true, she shouldn't be with him at all.
MrBeast, the world's most popular YouTube creator, has been facing immense backlash over his relationship with long-time friend and collaborator Ava Tyson, who was recently accused of grooming and having a sexual relationship with a minor.
Though Donaldson has tried desperately to distance himself from Tyson, many of his fans have continued to flood his videos with attacks and demand he directly addresses the allegations.
