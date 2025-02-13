Naya Rivera's ex reveals heartbreaking new details of Glee star's death
Los Angeles, California - Five years after the death of Glee star Naya Rivera, her ex has shared new details about that heartbreaking day.
In July 2020, Rivera went missing after a boat trip with her then-four-year-old son Josey. Days later, officials confirmed that the 33-year-old actor had died after drowning in the lake.
Now, her son's father, Ryan Dorsey, has opened up about his ex's tragic passing in an exclusive interview with People published Wednesday.
The 41-year-old revealed that Josey still remembers that awful day quite well.
Rivera took her son to sail on Lake Piru, and Dorsey revealed that Josey had been nervous about the wind.
After a while, the two went into the water and splashed around a bit before Rivera noticed that their boat was drifting further away.
She urged Josey to swim back to the boat, and once he was back on board, he heard her say his name before she slipped under the water, having exhausted herself trying to get on the boat.
"It just rocks my world that he had to witness her last moments," Dorsey said.
Josey blames himself for his mother's death
In another heartwrenching revelation, Dorsey shared that the nine-year-old boy blames himself for the star's death.
"Something he's said over and over is that he was trying to find a life raft, and there was a rope, but there was a big spider on the rope, and he was too scared to throw it," the father of one said.
Although Dorsey has repeatedly reassured Josey that he was not responsible and that the rope would not have been long enough anyway, these thoughts are "still in his head because he feels like he could have saved her."
The exact details of Rivera's drowning remain something of a mystery, with Dorsey speculating that an undercurrent may have pulled her under.
Now, Dorsey is focused on providing as much support to their son as he can.
"You can only give him a hug and tell him, 'I know, life is not fair," he said. "Bad things happen, and there's no reason for it, and you just have to do your best to be a good person."
Cover photo: GREGG DEGUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP