Naya Rivera's ex reveals heartbreaking new details of Glee star's death

Los Angeles, California - Five years after the death of Glee star Naya Rivera, her ex has shared new details about that heartbreaking day.

Naya Rivera (l.) died after drowning while out on boat trip with her son Josey in July 2020. © GREGG DEGUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In July 2020, Rivera went missing after a boat trip with her then-four-year-old son Josey. Days later, officials confirmed that the 33-year-old actor had died after drowning in the lake.

Now, her son's father, Ryan Dorsey, has opened up about his ex's tragic passing in an exclusive interview with People published Wednesday.

The 41-year-old revealed that Josey still remembers that awful day quite well.

Rivera took her son to sail on Lake Piru, and Dorsey revealed that Josey had been nervous about the wind.

After a while, the two went into the water and splashed around a bit before Rivera noticed that their boat was drifting further away.

She urged Josey to swim back to the boat, and once he was back on board, he heard her say his name before she slipped under the water, having exhausted herself trying to get on the boat.

"It just rocks my world that he had to witness her last moments," Dorsey said.