Aubrey Plaza honors late husband Jeff Baena at SNL 50th Anniversary Special
New York, New York - Agatha All Along star Aubrey Plaza paid tribute to her late husband, Jeff Baena, in a touching way at the Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special.
The long-running sketch-comedy series' event turned somber on Sunday when the 40-year-old White Lotus alum made her first public appearance since her husband's tragic passing last month.
Plaza appeared on stage to introduce musical guests Miley Cyrus and Brittany Howard while dressed in a tie-dye shirt under a black blazer and matching black dress pants.
The Parks & Recreation star's look may have been simple, but it was actually a sweet and subtle nod to the late director and their 2021 wedding.
Plaza explained on The Drew Barrymore Show back in 2021 that she and Baena opted out of wearing traditional wedding attire for their nuptials and instead wed in tie-dye pajamas that the screenwriter created.
The comedian married Baena after 10 years together and frequently collaborated with her husband on several projects. Baena was found dead in his Los Angeles home on January 3 at the age of 47, with his death later ruled to be a suicide.
If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the 24-hour National Suicide Prevention Hotline by calling or texting 988 for free and confidential support. You can also text "HOME" to 741741 anytime for the Crisis Text Line and access to live, trained crisis counselors.
