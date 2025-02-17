Aubrey Plaza honors late husband Jeff Baena at SNL 50th Anniversary Special

New York, New York - Agatha All Along star Aubrey Plaza paid tribute to her late husband, Jeff Baena, in a touching way at the Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special .

The long-running sketch-comedy series' event turned somber on Sunday when the 40-year-old White Lotus alum made her first public appearance since her husband's tragic passing last month.

Plaza appeared on stage to introduce musical guests Miley Cyrus and Brittany Howard while dressed in a tie-dye shirt under a black blazer and matching black dress pants.

The Parks & Recreation star's look may have been simple, but it was actually a sweet and subtle nod to the late director and their 2021 wedding.

Plaza explained on The Drew Barrymore Show back in 2021 that she and Baena opted out of wearing traditional wedding attire for their nuptials and instead wed in tie-dye pajamas that the screenwriter created.