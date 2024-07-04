New Diddy victim comes forward, sues for sex trafficking and sexual assault

Los Angeles, California - Superstar rapper and music industry mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs has been sued by a former adult film star for sexual assault and sex trafficking, court filings showed.

Combs is the target of several civil lawsuits that characterize him as a violent sexual predator who used alcohol and drugs to subdue his victims, and his homes were raided this year by federal agents.



The hip-hop artist, known as both Puff Daddy and Diddy, is now charged with using actress Adria English as a "sexual pawn for the pleasure and financial benefit of others" during his lavish "White Parties" in the Hamptons and Florida between 2004 and 2009.

The latest lawsuit, filed in Manhattan on Wednesday, brings the number of claims made against Combs since November 2023 up to nine.

"Given all the brave individuals who have come forward against Defendant Combs, [English] is doing the same," the complaint said.

English is seeking a jury trial and undisclosed damages, according to her complaint.

"Due to these numerous lawsuits filed against Defendant Combs alleging the same or similar acts, there is now a growing awareness that Defendant Combs was engaging in far more sinister acts than previously known including physical abuse and sex trafficking," the complaint says.

In March armed agents entered Combs' sprawling luxury properties in Miami and Los Angeles, a heavily publicized bicoastal operation that suggested an investigation into the rapper is underway.