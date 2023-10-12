New York Comic Con 2023: Ewan McGregor weighs in on SAG-AFTRA strike

New York, New York - Star Wars star Ewan McGregor stopped by this year's New York Comic Con to update fans on his life amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike , and TAG24 News was on the scene to learn all about the actor's life during the Hollywood halt.

Ewan McGregor spoke on Day 1 of New York Comic Con 2023, with TAG24 News reporting live from the event. © Collage: ALEX WONG & CRAIG BARRITT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a galaxy far, far away, aka the Big Apple, the 52-year-old actor braved the crowds for his first NYCC on the convention's first day!

McGregor couldn't spill the tea on his newest projects, or if his Disney+ series Obi-Wan, will get a second season due to the rules of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

The strike led to quite a different panel experience for both the stars and their fans on Thursday, but McGregor emphasized that the movement is "very important."

"It's incredibly important that we're taking this action," he said.



"There's too many things that have gone unaddressed for too long, and it's a shame that it’s taking the studios this long to figure things out, but I am 100% behind the strike."

He added, "It's difficult for us to not be able to talk about our films, but it was important to come see the people who watch our films and who we make the movies for. But my life has been very domesticated amid the strike [laughs]."