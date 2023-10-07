New York Comic Con 2023: The biggest book authors taking center stage

New York Comic Con 2023 is almost here, and books are set to take center stage with many of today's most popular authors attending the annual event!

By Kelly Christ

New York, New York - New York Comic Con 2023 is almost here, and books are set to take center stage, with many of today's most popular authors attending the big event!

Authors VE Schwab (l.) and Cassandra Clare lead an impressive line-up of writers heading to New York Comic Con 2023. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/veschwab & IMAGO / Fotoarena Comic Con will take over the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan from October 12 through October 15. The event will be extra thrilling for literary nerds everywhere with the debut of the Writers Block, a dedicated space on the show floor for all things book-related. Though authors have been attending Comic Con for since its inception, the exciting addition marks a major step for the event, with 2023 welcoming the largest display for the industry in the convention's history. Lizzo Lizzo takes to TikTok to talk about "traumatizing" change Spanning a wide range of genres, over 60 authors are slated to attend NYCC this year, with group panels, author spotlights, book signings, and more available for fans to enjoy.

Which authors are attending New York Comic Con 2023?

Alix E. Harrow (l.) and Christopher Paolini will both discuss their recent projects at New York Comic Con 2023. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/alix.e.harrow & christopher_paolini This year's Featured Literary Guests are Cassandra Clare, the creator behind the best-selling Shadowhunter Chronicles, and Rachel Smythe, author of the ultra-popular Lore Olympus graphic novels. Smythe will discuss her work on Friday in the Titans of Graphic Novels panel alongside Raina Telgemeier and Kazu Kibuishi. She's also set to talk all things Lore Olympus in her own Spotlight event on Saturday. Clare will be featured in a Spotlight event on Friday and will also be taking part in Building Bestselling Worlds on Saturday, along with VE Schwab. Cavinder twins Fore! Hanna Cavinder enjoys single life with viral golf trip Schwab, famous for The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, A Darker Shade of Magic, and many more hit fantasy reads, will also have her own Spotlight on Friday. She will join John Scalzi, Alix E. Harrow, Richard Kadrey, P. Djèlí Clark, and Cassandra Khaw on Saturday for the Companion Showdown: Let's Hear it for the Sidekicks of SFF panel as well. The acclaimed author of The Dresden Files, Jim Butcher, will chat about his next novel, The Olympian Affair, in a Spotlight event on Saturday moderated by his son and fellow author, James J. Butcher. In celebration of Eragon's 20th anniversary, author Christopher Paolini will discuss the beloved fantasy series, its upcoming Disney+ adaptation, and more. YA fiction icon David Levithan will also swing by Comic Con for Thursday's Queer Love in Every Genre panel, which also includes AS King, Camryn Garrett, Elle Gonzalez Rose, and Meriam Metoui. Joining these authors are also a number of BookTok-approved novelists who are set to take over Comic Con with a number of TikTok-centric events.

New York Comic Con 2023 ramps up events for book lovers

Romance author Julie Soto (l.) and fantasy writer Rebecca Yarros will be speaking at panels at New York Comic Con 2023. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/juliesotowrites & rebeccayarros There's nothing BookTok loves more than a heart-fluttering romance, and fans will get to hear all about those with Saturday's BookTok's Next Obsession: Swoony Reads for Romance Lovers! Authors featured in this panel include Tricia Levenseller, LL McKinney, and Faith Erin Hicks. Also on Saturday, Boundless Love: Authors Chat #BookTok, Dark Romance, and Books that Wreck You will dive into the world of "dark, forbidden romance" with the help of writers B. Celeste, Iman Hariri-Kia, Jennifer Hartmann, Nicolas DiDomizio, and Xio Axelrod. What is BookTok without a little "Romantasy?" The trendy genre crossover will take center stage on Friday with a panel starring Tracy Wolff, Rebecca Yarros, Rachel Howzell Hall, and more. The classic rom-com will also get its moment in the sun with Pop Culture & Romance, a panel featuring Julie Soto, Ali Hazelwood, and more on Thursday.