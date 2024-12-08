Newly uncovered documents reveal legal woes behind The Beatles' split

London, UK - Recently found legal documents that shed new light on the demise of The Beatles are to go on sale next week, UK auction house Dawsons recently revealed.

This photo taken on June 30, 1966 shows British band The Beatles, (L to R) Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, George Harrison, and John Lennon, performing during their concert at the Budokan in Tokyo. © JIJI PRESS / AFP

While creative differences, the strain of stardom, and John Lennon's girlfriend Yoko Ono have all been blamed for the Fab Four's break-up, the documents reveal the numerous convoluted legal battles that also weighed on the band.

The documents, which were discovered in a cupboard where they had been stored since the 1970s, include copies of The Beatles advisor's minutes of meetings, legal writs, and a copy of the band's 1967 Original Deed of Partnership.

They show that after manager Brian Epstein died in 1967, the band realized that money was unaccounted for and that they were being pursued by tax authorities.

Another damaging legal battle erupted when Paul McCartney opposed the decision by other band members to hire Allen Klein as their new manager.

The uncovered stash of files documents the subsequent 1970 High Court battle launched by McCartney against the band in London, which exposed Klein's mismanagement.

"It would be almost impossible to exaggerate the actual complexity of the various legal arrangements which have been entered into by Messrs. Lennon, McCartney, Harrison, and Starkey [Ringo Starr]," said notes on one document.

Other legal difficulties besetting the band included deciding when Pete Best left the group and Ringo Starr joined, royalties for film and music rights, and Klein's inability to produce accounts for the tax authorities.