NYCC 2023: Chris Evans dishes on married life and kicks off Marvel mania!

New York, New York - Marvel star Chris Evans stopped by New York Comic Con 2023 , where he dished on his secret wedding(s) to his new wife Alba Baptista, and TAG24 was there for all the action!

TAG24 was live at Day 3 of New York Comic Con 2023, which featured the Empire Stage debut of Chris Evans! © Collage: TAG24 / Kelly Christ & Craig Barritt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The rain didn't stop fans from flocking to the annual fan convention for Day 3, where the 42-year-old Captain America alum graced the stage for the first time!

After posing for pics and signing autographs with fans on Day 2, Evans appeared on the Empire Stage for a Spotlight panel where he confirmed his recent marriage to the Warrior Nun star.

"I got married," he gushed to the cheering crowd. "It was really, really great."

The Avengers actor, who rocked a blue bomber jacket over a black graphic tee, black pants, white sneakers, and his new ring, further dished that he and his bride had two ceremonies!

"We had one on the East Coast, we did one in Portugal, my wife's Portuguese. But they were just wonderful and beautiful. It's a lot planning a wedding; for those of you who are married, you know, it takes a lot out of you."

He added, "Now we're just relaxing and enjoying life and reflecting."

Superhero fans flooded the convention to see Evans as well as several of his MCU colleagues!