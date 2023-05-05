Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Will Marvel's misfit heroes return?

The latest Marvel Studios movie , Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, is the end of the rowdy heroes' story as a team, but what does this mean for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)?

Chris Pratt returns as the Guardians leader Peter Quill in the Marvel film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. © IMAGO / Everett Collection

Tears, shocking deaths, and an emotional ending.

As teased, the last flick in the Guardians of the Galaxy film trilogy is the conclusion of the misfit superheroes' storyline.

The latest film in the MCU's Phase Five picks up from the ending of Avengers: Endgame and follows Chris Pratt as the team's leader, Peter Quill, who rallies the remaining Guardians while also protecting one of their own.

Despite the film's lengthy runtime, from start to finish, James Gunn's directorial hand has given MCU fans a blessing once again.

But what does this final journey for the Guardians mean? And what about those post-credit scenes?

Here's how Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will affect the MCU! Warning: a few spoilers lay ahead!