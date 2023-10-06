Loki season 2 premiere: Best reactions as fans rave over Tom Hiddleston performance

Loki is back! Season 2 of the hit Marvel show premiered with Tom Hiddleston returning as the tricky god of mischief, who must now stop war from coming.

By Elyse Johnson

Marvel's most anticipated TV show, Loki, is back – just in the nick of time!

Tom Hiddleston returns as the god of mischief Loki in the titular Disney+ series.
Tom Hiddleston returns as the god of mischief Loki in the titular Disney+ series.

The god of mischief is back to once again fulfill his "glorious purpose."

The second season of the Marvel Cinematic Universe series dropped on Thursday and it did not disappoint!

Picking up from the ground-breaking season one finale, Loki, reprised by Tom Hiddleston, works with the TVA to stop the return of the newest villain, Kang the Conqueror.

From the action scenes, to Hiddleston's terrifying yet moving performance, plus the addition of Ke Huy Quan and Loki's adorable "bromance" with Owen Wilson's Morbius – this series may redeem the underwhelming and messy MCU.

But don't just take our word for it. See what Marvel fans have to say about the premiere for Loki season two!

Loki season two has Marvel fans overjoyed!

Loki must now work with the TVA to stop war from coming after his variant Sylvie killed the keeper of time aka "He Who Remains."
Loki must now work with the TVA to stop war from coming after his variant Sylvie killed the keeper of time aka "He Who Remains."

As expected, Marvel fans flocked to X to sound off on the glorious premiere for Loki season two.

And the consensus for the series has been overwhelming positive with many hailing Loki as Marvel's "best project."

One fan wrote: "Episode 1 was heavy, dramatic, frantic with the perfect side dish of humour. Hiddleston acted his HEART out, OB had an seamless debut and the constant reminder of how heartbroken and frightened loki is with every agonising timeslip or voice-cracked explanation was perfect."

Another user tweeted, "They cooked SO hard with #Loki S2 my god that first episode was incredible. Gorgeous production design, stunning score and even crazier than the first season. The sense of urgency feels so real, I'm gonna go insane waiting for next week I need it NOW."

Check out more fan reactions below.

Loki season two is now streaming on Disney+!

