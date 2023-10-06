Loki season 2 premiere: Best reactions as fans rave over Tom Hiddleston performance

Marvel 's most anticipated TV show, Loki, is back – just in the nick of time!

Tom Hiddleston returns as the god of mischief Loki in the titular Disney+ series. © Screenshot/MarvelEntertainment

The god of mischief is back to once again fulfill his "glorious purpose."

The second season of the Marvel Cinematic Universe series dropped on Thursday and it did not disappoint!

Picking up from the ground-breaking season one finale, Loki, reprised by Tom Hiddleston, works with the TVA to stop the return of the newest villain, Kang the Conqueror.

From the action scenes, to Hiddleston's terrifying yet moving performance, plus the addition of Ke Huy Quan and Loki's adorable "bromance" with Owen Wilson's Morbius – this series may redeem the underwhelming and messy MCU.

But don't just take our word for it. See what Marvel fans have to say about the premiere for Loki season two!