NYCC 2023: Goosebumps leads highly-anticipated TV preview screenings
New York, New York - Just in time for spooky season, highly-anticipated TV shows Goosebumps and The One Who Live debuted at this year's New York Comic Con, and TAG24 was front and center for the special screenings!
Friday the 13th will live on in infamy, thanks to NYCC!
On Day 1 of the event, fans were treated to a few special screenings, including an exclusive first look at the highly-anticipated AMC series, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.
The long-awaited spin-off features the return of Rick Grimes, reprised by Andrew Lincoln, whose wife Michonne, played by Danai Gurira, searches for the presumed-dead sheriff.
Meanwhile, Day 2 continued the scary fun with a special screening of the brand-new Disney+ show Goosebumps, adapted from the beloved books by RL Stine!
Goosebumps' show runners debut the first episode for the Disney+ series at NYCC 2023
Though the cast wasn't present for the panel due to the on-going SAG-AFTRA strike, show runners Rob Letterman and Nicholas Stoller graced the stage where they spoke on the book series' significance for the newest series.
"We wanted to take goosebumps to the next level while bringing this new iteration to life," Letterman said, adding, "We are so lucky to have a cast, especially actor Justin Long, the fantastic team for this adaption to life."
And to the delight of the audience, the creators debuted the first episode for the horror series!
We won't give any spoilers, so check out Goosebumps now streaming on Disney+... if you dare!
Cover photo: Collage: TAG24/Elyse Johnson & Kelly Christ