NYCC 2023: Goosebumps leads highly-anticipated TV preview screenings

New York, New York - Just in time for spooky season, highly-anticipated TV shows Goosebumps and The One Who Live debuted at this year's New York Comic Con , and TAG24 was front and center for the special screenings!

New York Comic Con 2023 saw exciting previews of Goosebumps and The Ones Who Live. © Collage: TAG24/Elyse Johnson & AMC Network/Christine Ramage

Friday the 13th will live on in infamy, thanks to NYCC!

On Day 1 of the event, fans were treated to a few special screenings, including an exclusive first look at the highly-anticipated AMC series, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

The long-awaited spin-off features the return of Rick Grimes, reprised by Andrew Lincoln, whose wife Michonne, played by Danai Gurira, searches for the presumed-dead sheriff.

Meanwhile, Day 2 continued the scary fun with a special screening of the brand-new Disney+ show Goosebumps, adapted from the beloved books by RL Stine!