Livvy Dunne gets witty with fans in viral TikTok video
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is leaving her 7.8 million TikTok fans in awe with a clever question that has everyone buzzing!
As a brand ambassador for Accelerator Energy drinks, Livvy posed the playful question of whether her followers would share an energy drink with her.
The twist? She pulled off a split while asking, creating quite a stir in the responses.
"Anybody wanna split a @Accelerator with me?" she asked.
In a hilarious exchange, Accelerator replied, "As long as we don’t have to actually do the splits then yes."
Livvy, dressed in a stylish two-piece athletic wear, seemed to be in the midst of a photoshoot, possibly hinting at a new collaboration with the company.
The video quickly racked up over half a million views and counting, with hundreds of fans enthusiastically joining in on the excitement. Livvy Dunne sure knows how to keep her audience entertained!
Fans react to Olivia Dunne's TikTok
Livvy Dunne's viral TikTok video, blending her wit and mind-blowing flexibility, has fans absolutely hooked and craving more!
"@Olivia Dunne does that hurt at all?" one fan asked. "It hurt my big toe," she responded.
"rocket pop top 2 flavor," another fan added. "#1 fr," Livvy agreed.
"no that looks painful lol no way I'm pulling that off," one fan jokingly commented.
Dunne is set to begin her final year of NCAA gymnastics with LSU gymnastics in January, the spring of NCAA sports.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy