Livvy Dunne gets witty with fans in viral TikTok video

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is leaving her 7.8 million TikTok fans in awe with a clever question that has everyone buzzing!

As a brand ambassador for Accelerator Energy drinks, Livvy posed the playful question of whether her followers would share an energy drink with her.

The twist? She pulled off a split while asking, creating quite a stir in the responses.

"Anybody wanna split a @Accelerator with me?" she asked.



In a hilarious exchange, Accelerator replied, "As long as we don’t have to actually do the splits then yes."

Livvy, dressed in a stylish two-piece athletic wear, seemed to be in the midst of a photoshoot, possibly hinting at a new collaboration with the company.

The video quickly racked up over half a million views and counting, with hundreds of fans enthusiastically joining in on the excitement. Livvy Dunne sure knows how to keep her audience entertained!