Olivia Dunne and teammate KJ spark TikTok frenzy with rival personalities

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne and her teammate, KJ Johnson, are back at it again, bringing their playful antics to TikTok with another hilarious character-personality comparison.

Olivia Dunne and teammate KJ Johnson are back at it, bringing their playful antics to TikTok with another hilarious character-personality comparison. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy

Last time, the dynamic duo likened themselves to the Black and White swans from the pop culture classic Black Swan.



Now, they're embracing a new comparison: Olivia as a golden retriever and KJ as a black cat.

In the video shared Wednesday, Olivia exudes bubbly energy as she lip-syncs an audio clip from the hit TV show The Office, saying, "I tease her, she teases me, we have so much fun."

KJ, in contrast, rolls her eyes and sarcastically lip-syncs back, "She said that... yeah, we have a lot of fun."

Fans were absolutely loving their second viral TikTok together, showering the pair with adoration and clamoring for more of their infectious chemistry.

"the duo we never knew we needed," one fan said.

"They crack me up. Perfect compliment," another added.