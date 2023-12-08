Olivia Dunne announces she's taking a break from social media and fans are shook

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne is giving herself a well-deserved breather during the chaos of finals week!

The LSU gymnast and Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to TikTok to share a chill moment away from social media while indulging in a pint of mint chocolate chip Nick’s ice cream.

With her flowing blonde locks pulled into a casual ponytail, Livvy, in a comfy gray shirt and pink high-waisted shorts, playfully lip-synced, "Right now, I’m not depressed. I’m just having a little break from slaying. I’m just having a little break from slaying and then I’m going back to slaying soon."

In the video she's cozied up on the couch, striking the perfect balance between study sessions and ice cream enjoyment.

Livvy added a caption that perfectly sums it up: "Back to slaying soon – but first @Nick’s."

The All-American student-athlete recently revealed that she earned her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie status, flying to picturesque Portugal to shoot the 2024 swimsuit campaign – all while balancing gymastics and school!