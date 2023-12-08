Olivia Dunne announces she's taking a break from social media and fans are shook
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne is giving herself a well-deserved breather during the chaos of finals week!
The LSU gymnast and Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to TikTok to share a chill moment away from social media while indulging in a pint of mint chocolate chip Nick’s ice cream.
With her flowing blonde locks pulled into a casual ponytail, Livvy, in a comfy gray shirt and pink high-waisted shorts, playfully lip-synced, "Right now, I’m not depressed. I’m just having a little break from slaying. I’m just having a little break from slaying and then I’m going back to slaying soon."
In the video she's cozied up on the couch, striking the perfect balance between study sessions and ice cream enjoyment.
Livvy added a caption that perfectly sums it up: "Back to slaying soon – but first @Nick’s."
The All-American student-athlete recently revealed that she earned her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie status, flying to picturesque Portugal to shoot the 2024 swimsuit campaign – all while balancing gymastics and school!
Fans react to Olivia Dunne's much-needed break
Olivia Dunne consistently treats her fans to daily viral content on social media.
Although her temporary break from all platforms will be missed, fans took to the comments to express their eager anticipation for Livvy's return!
"We all need breaks just get back soon," one fan commented.
"Can't wait for you to get back to slaying!!!" another wrote.
"Takes a break from slaying… and still Slays!" a third fan added.
What do you think – will Olivia Dunne return to social media before the year ends?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@Livvy