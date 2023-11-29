Olivia Dunne Sports Illustrated 60th anniversary sneak peek goes TikTok viral!
Porto, Portugal - Gymnastics sensation Olivia Dunne is back for another round in her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit adventure, and the excitement is real!
The 21-year-old LSU Tiger is set to dazzle the pages of the 2024 edition, and fans got a sneak peek on TikTok to keep the anticipation buzzing until May.
Teaming up once more with photographer Ben Watts, Livvy shared an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into her swimsuit photoshoot where she dazzled while wearing a chic sky blue-and-white plaid bikini.
Then, decked out in a white bathing suit paired with a stylishly knitted crop cover-up, she effortlessly embraced her model-esque allure.
The college athlete turned SI Swimsuit sensation set TikTok ablaze with her viral video, racking up over half a million views and counting!
Fans flooded the comments, gushing over Olivia's stunning transformation.
Fans react to Olivia Dunne's Sports Illustrated swimsuit behind-the-scenes TikTok
In the upcoming 2024 edition, Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue will celebrate its 60th anniversary!
Dunne's feature in the iconic publication's milestone issue is bound to catapult her into even higher realms of stardom.
"You gotta prepare a man for this... Can't be opening my phone to this much hotness," one fan wrote.
"Somebody better call heaven because an angel has gone missing. Seriously for real, beautiful!" another added.
"awesomeness, well deserved," another fan celebrated.
Livvy is now officially a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie for the upcoming release! Joining the ranks of past honorees like Olivia Culpo and Emily Ratajkowski, she's ready to own the spotlight and make waves in the world of swimsuit glam.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@Livvy