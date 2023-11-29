Olivia Dunne Sports Illustrated 60th anniversary sneak peek goes TikTok viral!

Porto, Portugal - Gymnastics sensation Olivia Dunne is back for another round in her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit adventure, and the excitement is real!

Olivia Dunne is set to dazzle the pages again in the 2024 edition, and fans got a sneak peek on TikTok to keep the anticipation buzzing until May. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@Livvy

The 21-year-old LSU Tiger is set to dazzle the pages of the 2024 edition, and fans got a sneak peek on TikTok to keep the anticipation buzzing until May.



Teaming up once more with photographer Ben Watts, Livvy shared an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into her swimsuit photoshoot where she dazzled while wearing a chic sky blue-and-white plaid bikini.

Then, decked out in a white bathing suit paired with a stylishly knitted crop cover-up, she effortlessly embraced her model-esque allure.

The college athlete turned SI Swimsuit sensation set TikTok ablaze with her viral video, racking up over half a million views and counting!



Fans flooded the comments, gushing over Olivia's stunning transformation.