Olivia Dunne celebrates boyfriend Paul Skenes' big break with Pittsburgh Pirates

Olivia Dunne (l.) marked her boyfriend Paul Skenes' major league debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates by posting a viral celebratory TikTok. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@livvy & @paulskenes

In a viral TikTok captioned, "Go Paul go!!!" Olivia shared the thrilling news that Paul has been called up from the minor leagues to the major leagues with the Pittsburgh Pirates.



The video, titled "POV: you both wake up from a nap and find out he's in the MLB," captures her genuine excitement as she smiles brightly and flails her arms in celebration.

Meanwhile, Paul seemed unaware that Olivia was capturing the celebratory moment on video to share with the world!

Olivia's excitement is clear as she cheers on her boyfriend's big move from the minor leagues to the major leagues, a sentiment shared by her many fans as well!