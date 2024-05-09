Olivia Dunne celebrates boyfriend Paul Skenes' big break with Pittsburgh Pirates
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - Olivia Dunne is ecstatic as her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, achieves a major MLB milestone!
In a viral TikTok captioned, "Go Paul go!!!" Olivia shared the thrilling news that Paul has been called up from the minor leagues to the major leagues with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The video, titled "POV: you both wake up from a nap and find out he's in the MLB," captures her genuine excitement as she smiles brightly and flails her arms in celebration.
Meanwhile, Paul seemed unaware that Olivia was capturing the celebratory moment on video to share with the world!
Olivia's excitement is clear as she cheers on her boyfriend's big move from the minor leagues to the major leagues, a sentiment shared by her many fans as well!
Olivia Dunne's boyfriend Paul Skenes moves up to the big leagues
"Let's go Paul," one fan said.
"I love that y’all found out while you were together!!" another added.
"So stoked. No one's more deserving!" a third fan wrote.
Paul Skenes is set to play in his first major league game on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs on Friday.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/ Instagram / Livvy & @paulskenes