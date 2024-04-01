Olivia Dunne rocks Paul Skenes merch as MLB season kicks off

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - As baseball season kicks off, LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is ready to rock her Paul Skenes gear!

As the MLB season kicks off, LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is ready to rock her Paul Skenes gear and gave fans a sneak peek at her baseball fashion in a new TikTok. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy

In case you've been living under a rock, Olivia is currently dating MLB rookie pitcher Paul Skenes, who plays for the Pittsburgh Pirates.



With the baseball season now in full swing, Livvy will be proudly sporting her Pirates gear to support Paul.

In a TikTok video that went viral with over a million views, the 21-year-old athlete-influencer gave fans a peek into her closet, which includes plenty of cute baseball fits for the new season.

"when someone says it's officially baseball szn...," the Sports Illustrated model wrote over the clip.

She pulled out two Pirates jerseys, one with Paul's name and the other with her own, and then added a playful touch by grabbing a baseball glove and striking a pose for the camera.

"we approve of this message," the Pittsburgh Pirates' official TikTok account wrote.