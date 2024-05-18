Olivia Dunne dazzles at the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit launch party

New York, New York - Olivia Dunne stole the show at the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit launch party with an appearance that left everyone buzzing!

Amid the glittering attendees, Olivia Dunne stole the show at the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit launch party with an appearance that left everyone buzzing. © Collage: MIKE COPPOLA & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Hard Rock Hotel in New York City was the place to be as stars and fashion icons gathered for the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Launch Party.

Among the glittering attendees, Olivia Dunne made a jaw-dropping red carpet cameo in one of her best looks yet!



The LSU gymnastics star, who has become a sensation both on and off the mat, turned heads with her stunning Jovani look.

Olivia chose a glamorous jumpsuit featuring flared pant legs that added a touch of retro flair to the ensemble.

The real show-stopper of the fit was the crystal embellishment at the waistline, which shimmered under the party lights and highlighted Livvy's athletic figure.