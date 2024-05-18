Olivia Dunne dazzles at the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit launch party
New York, New York - Olivia Dunne stole the show at the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit launch party with an appearance that left everyone buzzing!
The Hard Rock Hotel in New York City was the place to be as stars and fashion icons gathered for the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Launch Party.
Among the glittering attendees, Olivia Dunne made a jaw-dropping red carpet cameo in one of her best looks yet!
The LSU gymnastics star, who has become a sensation both on and off the mat, turned heads with her stunning Jovani look.
Olivia chose a glamorous jumpsuit featuring flared pant legs that added a touch of retro flair to the ensemble.
The real show-stopper of the fit was the crystal embellishment at the waistline, which shimmered under the party lights and highlighted Livvy's athletic figure.
Olivia Dunne shares TikTok BTS video of glamorous red carpet look
On TikTok, Olivia Dunne gave fans a close-up glimpse of her fab ensemble in a viral video!
In the mirror selfie clip, fans noted how the athlete accessorized her dazzling outfit with sparkly tassel earrings that swayed with every movement, adding an extra layer of sparkle to an already eye-catching look.
The choice of silver platform heels also elevated Livvy's style – literally!
Her golden blonde hair was slicked back so that her glam makeup could take center stage.
A bold black winged eye added drama and a touch of edge to her look while her glossy lips shimmered under the bright lights.
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Launch Party was a night of glamor and Olivia Dunne certainly made her mark, blending athleticism with high fashion in a way that only she can!
Cover photo: Collage: MIKE COPPOLA & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP