Olivia Dunne cheers on MLB debut of boyfriend Paul Skenes!

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - Former LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is no stranger to cheering on her loved ones, and this time it's her boyfriend Paul Skenes who's stealing the spotlight as he makes his debut in the major leagues !

Olivia Dunne is showing her unwavering support for her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, as he steps into the spotlight with his MLB debut. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@Livvydunne

Livvy took to Instagram to share her excitement, posting a carousel of heartwarming photos of herself and Skenes with the caption, "Way to go Bucco."

Dunne, known for her grace on the gymnastics floor, has been showcasing her unwavering support for Skenes after he reached this significant milestone in his baseball career.

The Instagram post not only highlighted her pride in his achievement but also celebrated their relationship, capturing a moment of shared joy between the couple.

The post quickly garnered attention from fans and followers who flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and words of encouragement.

It's clear that Dunne's infectious enthusiasm extends beyond the gymnastics arena and into every aspect of her life, including her relationship with Skenes.