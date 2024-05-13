Olivia Dunne cheers on MLB debut of boyfriend Paul Skenes!
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - Former LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is no stranger to cheering on her loved ones, and this time it's her boyfriend Paul Skenes who's stealing the spotlight as he makes his debut in the major leagues!
Livvy took to Instagram to share her excitement, posting a carousel of heartwarming photos of herself and Skenes with the caption, "Way to go Bucco."
Dunne, known for her grace on the gymnastics floor, has been showcasing her unwavering support for Skenes after he reached this significant milestone in his baseball career.
The Instagram post not only highlighted her pride in his achievement but also celebrated their relationship, capturing a moment of shared joy between the couple.
The post quickly garnered attention from fans and followers who flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and words of encouragement.
It's clear that Dunne's infectious enthusiasm extends beyond the gymnastics arena and into every aspect of her life, including her relationship with Skenes.
Olivia Dunne keeps the MLB celebration going on TikTok!
Olivia Dunne took the celebration of her boyfriend's major league debut to the next level with a viral TikTok post.
With over 700,000 views and counting, Dunne posts a picture of herself with the caption, "me without a mustache."
The post seamlessly transitions to a picture of herself and Skenes after his major league debut, with the caption now reading, "me with a mustache."
As Livvy continues to support Skenes on his journey in the major leagues, fans can be sure that more hilarious TikToks and heartwarming Instagram posts will keep coming.
With Dunne by his side, Skenes is sure to hit it out of the park – both on and off the field!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@Livvydunne