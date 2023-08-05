Olivia Dunne flaunts chic street style in New York City

Olivia Dunne rocked an all-black ensemble as she flaunted her street style during a recent trip to New York City, per her latest TikTok videos.

By Kelly Christ

New York, New York - Olivia Dunne is a New York City natural...even if she's from New Jersey.

Olivia Dunne has shared new videos from her recent trip to New York City.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@livvy

The 20-year-old gymnast shared two new TikTok videos from the Big Apple on Friday, where she strolled the city streets and even hit up Times Square.

In one video, Dunne rocked a chic, all-black ensemble while lip-syncing to a viral Billy on the Street exchange.

"Miss, I'm so sorry, what does it feel like to be an elitist New York piece of s**t?" the audio says, with the LSU star completing the quote by mouthing, "It feels awesome."

Dunne donned the same pairing of a lacy black tank top and black leather skirt in another video, which sees her enjoying the sights of Times Square.

For that viral clip, the athlete-turned-influencer used an audio snippet from Mamma Mia! that fittingly says, "August 4, what a night!"

The Sports Illustrated model previously showed off her Gossip Girl-inspired NYC style with a classic stoop photoshoot outside of a brownstone.

The photos quickly went viral as fans compared her style to Blake Lively's iconic character from the original run of the popular TV drama set in Manhattan.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@livvy

