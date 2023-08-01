Olivia Dunne gives Gossip Girl vibes in viral New York City photoshoot

New York, New York - The fabulous Olivia Dunne turns heads and breaks the internet just about whenever she posts on social media, and her latest photoshoot is no exception!

Olivia Dunne shared several new photos taken in New York City that have since gone viral. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram / Livvydunne

On Monday, the dazzling LSU diva was ruling the streets of New York City, where it appears she took a photoshoot break to strike some poses for Vuori Clothing, one of her lucrative NIL partners.



Livvy shared a couple of pictures from her outing, and like confetti, the likes and comments from her multimillion Instagram fan base came flying in.

"Gossip Girl here," Dunne captioned, referring to the famous TV drama.

Dunne's Big Apple outing adds to what has been a busy summer for the college senior.

After supporting the Tigers' baseball team in Omaha as they won the College World Series in June, Dunne got dolled up to present an award at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles earlier this month.