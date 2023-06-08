Olivia Dunne flips the script with belly-flop fail on TikTok

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is back in the gym and getting back into the swing of things - literally!

In a TikTok that garnered over half a million views, Olivia Dunne showed she is back in the gym training, and already starting off with epic gymnastics fails. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy

Gymnastics is one of the hardest sports because of its year-round schedule.

Unlike athletes of sports with offseasons, gymnasts must train year-round to keep up their skills and physiques.

As the highest-paid college athlete in the nation, balancing a training schedule with public appearances as a brand ambassador isn't the easiest. And Dunne's latest viral post proved just that!

In a new TikTok that has garnered more than half a million views, Dunne posted a picture wearing a LSU uniform with the message: "Things I ate and survived."

Fans were not ready for what came next.

Following the photo, Olivia posted a blooper clip of her missing her hands on a release, flopping belly-first onto the safety mat.

Ouch!

After several public appearances, including the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue release party, it appears Dunne is having her share of flops as she practices her skills once again.