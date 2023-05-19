Olivia Dunne and swimsuit model Olivia Ponton give double trouble in new TikTok

New York, New York - LSU star gymnast Olivia Dunne isn't the only "Livvy" Sports Illustrated model!

Olivia Dunne (l) celebrated the 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue release party with fellow model Olivia Ponton (r), who broke TikTok with a viral clip together. © Collage: Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/TikTok/@livvy

Olivia Dunne has become the face of women's college athletics.

Besides being the highest-paid female college athlete and one of the biggest influencers, she's made a huge splash as one of the first-ever college athletes to ink a deal with Sports Illustrated (SI) as a swimsuit model.

On Thursday night, Dunne celebrated her groundbreaking achievement on the red carpet of the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue release party at Hard Rock Hotel New York.

And just like every other opportunity Dunne has taken to create social media content, the star gymnast used the moment to once again light up TikTok with another viral video.

Before the SI launch party, Olivia got things steamy on fans' TikTok timelines by appearing with fellow swimsuit model Olivia Ponton.



Together, the models showed off their glamorous red carpet looks while lip-syncing and dancing to the sound byte, "What's better than one cover girl? Two cover girls."

The clip was aptly captioned, "What’s better than 1 liv? 2 livs," and saw over half a million views and 100,000 likes in less than 24 hours!