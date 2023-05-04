Olivia Dunne gets her Sports Illustrated on in the Florida sun!

Hutchinson Island South, Florida - One thing about Olivia Dunne is that she will post about having fun in the sun on social media!

Olivia Dunne is taking time to unwind in the sun after a year of academic and gymnastics work! © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Livvydunne

After a year of crushing her academic, gymnastic, and NIL sponsorship work, Olivia Dunne is taking time to unwind in the sun.

The LSU star gymnast posted about her vacation to the warm sands of Hutchinson Island South via Instagram stories. Livvy also shared shared a pic in a black bikini, which is no surprise to her fans.

The New Jersey native made tsunami waves over the internet last week as the first college athlete to become a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model.

"It’s a dream come true," Dunne said about the honor.

The 20-year-old college gymnast is a multimillionaire thanks to NCAA's Name, Image & Likeness (NIL) law that allows student-athletes to make a profit as amateur athletes.

Livvy boasts over 11 million followers across Instagram and TikTok alone and is currently the most followed college athlete in the nation.