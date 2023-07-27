Olivia Dunne gets her supermodel on in glamorous photoshoot video

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne is totally bringing that '90s Hollywood glamour as she rocks all the lights, camera, and action in her latest viral TikTok!

Olivia Dunne gave her TikTok followers a look behind the scenes of her recent ELLE photoshoot. © IMAGO / NurPhoto

Get ready to be wowed!

After causing a total meltdown on Instagram with her mind-blowing ELLE Magazine August feature photoshoot, the 20-year-old LSU gymnast now has TikTok users completely losing it too!

On Wednesday, Livvy spilled the tea with behind-the-scenes footage from her model moment shared on her TikTok page.

The college athlete-turned-influencer donned a killer soft glam makeup look that was all about accentuating her trademark natural beauty!

"i cant believe this is real life!!" she captioned the video.

Earning nearly a million views and hundreds of comments, fans couldn't get enough of the enchanting peek behind the curtain of the magazine shoot.

"You're a literal barbie doll," one fan commented.

"I would kill to be you for a day," another follower added.

"You have such amazing natural beauty! With a great smile too of course," another fan said in the comment section.