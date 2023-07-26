Olivia Dunne gives off Marylin Monroe vibes in jaw-dropping new pics

Olivia Dunne left her Instagram fans spellbound with the new feature photos from her ELLE Magazine photoshoot, that looked Marylin Monroe inspired.

By Paris McGee Jr.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne is giving iconic Marilyn Monroe vibes in her mesmerizing ELLE Magazine photoshoot, and has left her Instagram fans spellbound with the new feature photos.

In a mesmerizing ELLE Magazine photoshoot, Olivia Dunne left her Instagram fans spellbound with her captivating feature photos.
In a mesmerizing ELLE Magazine photoshoot, Olivia Dunne left her Instagram fans spellbound with her captivating feature photos.  © Collage: Noam Galai & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday morning, ELLE Magazine announced the LSU star gymnast is gracing their August issue!

Livvy couldn't keep the news to herself and took to Instagram to show off her glitzy and glamorous photos from the feature for her Instagram fans.

And oh boy, did the gymternet go nuts!

Tucker Carlson reveals real reason he was fired from Fox News in new book
Celebrities Tucker Carlson reveals real reason he was fired from Fox News in new book

In the carousel post that left fans in awe, Dunne had her 4.3 Instagram followers gazing at two photos that channeled the iconic Marilyn Monroe with diamond earrings and a black sparkly dress.

Livvy, being the social media mogul that she is, didn't stop there.

The 20-year-old also shared a jaw-dropping behind-the-scenes clip that gave fans a sneak peek into the shoot's magic.

"i cant belive this is real life!!!" she wrote on TikTok.

Olivia Dunne Instagram fans react to her out-of-this-world ELLE Feature

Olivia Dunne's ELLE feature broke the internet.
Olivia Dunne's ELLE feature broke the internet.  © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Olivia Dunne's ELLE feature broke the internet, and fans couldn't help but to praise the LSU Diva for her accomplishment.

"Proud sister moment," Dunne's sister Julz wrote.

"She is beauty she is grace!!!!!!!" one fan commented.

Megan Thee Stallion gets spicy with "bad b**ches'" pickle and Cheetos recipe - and maybe new music!
Celebrities Megan Thee Stallion gets spicy with "bad b**ches'" pickle and Cheetos recipe - and maybe new music!

"ABSOLUTELY STUNNING," another added.

"You're the moment," another fan said.

Olivia Dunne's feature in ELLE Magazine's August issue is currently available online and in print.

Cover photo: Collage: Noam Galai & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

More on Olivia Dunne: