Olivia Dunne proves her winning status with epic magazine splash

New York, New York - Olivia Dunne is living the sweet life, one magazine spread at a time!

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is back at it, breaking the internet after strutting her stuff in the August edition of ELLE Magazine. © Collage: FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP / Screenshot / Instagram / Livvydunne

Livvy Dunne is back at it, and breaking the internet like a gymnast on a winning streak!

First, she dazzled in Sports Illustrated's swimsuit edition, and now she's strutting her stuff in the August issue of the prestigious ELLE Magazine.

Talk about a fashion perfect 10!

With a whopping 13 million social media followers that rave over her every post, the LSU gymnast isn't just acing gymnastics routines, she's ruling social media as the most-followed NCAA female athlete out there.

Securing jaw-dropping seven-figure checks thanks to the new NCAA Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) Law, Dunne is rewriting the playbook on how to rock it in a male-dominated world of college sports and business.

The 20-year-old is certainly the future of college athletics – and the now – and she sat down with ELLE to spill all about it.