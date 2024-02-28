Olivia Dunne gets personal in viral "This or That" question game

New York, New York - In a delightful "This or That" video presented by Nautica, Olivia Dunne shared some personal insights for her fans!

In her most recent adventure, Olivia Dunne participated in a lively "This or That" question game, revealing a side of herself that fans might not have known. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Livvydunne & Nautica

As the fresh face of Nautica's spring collection, Livvy has been enjoying a whirlwind of exciting activities.



For her most recent adventure, she participated in a lively "This or That" question game, revealing a side of herself that fans might not have seen before.

In the viral clip of the game shared on Tuesday, the 21-year-old LSU gymnast answered the following questions: