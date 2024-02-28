Olivia Dunne gets personal in viral "This or That" question game

By Paris McGee Jr.

New York, New York - In a delightful "This or That" video presented by Nautica, Olivia Dunne shared some personal insights for her fans!

In her most recent adventure, Olivia Dunne participated in a lively "This or That" question game, revealing a side of herself that fans might not have known.  © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Livvydunne & Nautica

As the fresh face of Nautica's spring collection, Livvy has been enjoying a whirlwind of exciting activities.

For her most recent adventure, she participated in a lively "This or That" question game, revealing a side of herself that fans might not have seen before.

In the viral clip of the game shared on Tuesday, the 21-year-old LSU gymnast answered the following questions:

  • Morning person or night owl
  • Uneven bars or floor
  • Call or text
  • Online or in-store
  • Vintage or modern
  • Winter break or summer break
  • Beach or pool
  • Stripes or solids
    TV or movies
  • Casual or formal
Using the same questions, how similar or different are you from Olivia Dunne?

Olivia Dunne lands NYC Times Square billboard

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star is putting Times Square in a whole new light with a spectacular Nautica billboard in the city that never sleeps!

And this is not just any billboard; it's a video board, displaying captivating moments from Livvy's stunning Nautica photoshoot.

You can shop the same spring 2024 Nautica collection worn by Olivia Dunne on Nautica's website online or in stores at Macy's.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Livvydunne & Nautica

