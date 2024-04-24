Olivia Dunne gets shocking surprise from the "rizz king" at NCAA championship

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne was treated to a thrilling and unexpected moment during her national championship competition!

Olivia Dunne (r.) experienced an unexpected moment during her national championship competition with a surprise appearance from Baby Gronk! © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / maddensanmiguel

On TikTok, the national gymnastics champion shared the excitement as none other than Baby Gronk made a surprise appearance to witness LSU clinch their first-ever gymnastics national title.



Livvy joked that he "spawned out of nowhere" as she filmed him in the stands, flexing and enthusiastically cheering on Livvy and her Tigers.

Over on Instagram, Baby Gronk, who boasts an impressive 471,000 followers and counting, shared his bittersweet emotions regarding the LSU gymnast's final competition.

"LAST MEET EVER [sad emoji] BUT IT WAS A NATTY W/ @livvydunnem" he wrote.

Livvy and Baby Gronk's social media posts captured the electrifying energy and memorable moments of the championship, as the social media influencers brought the thrill of the meet to fans' phones!

It's not the first time the dynamic duo has teamed up for some viral content, and they even reunited earlier this year as Olivia greeted the "rizz king" himself at LSU.