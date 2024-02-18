Olivia Dunne reunites with "rizz king" Baby Gronk in viral video

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Almost a year since they first met, Olivia Dunne and Baby Gronk have once again lit up the TikTok world!

Olivia Dunne reunited with the "rizz king" Baby Gronk in a new TikTok video. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy

Known as the "rizz queen," Olivia Dunne has set TikTok abuzz with a new video on Saturday featuring none other than the "rizz king" himself, Baby Gronk.



In a clip that racked up over a million views in less than 24 hours, Baby Gronk and Livvy were caught on camera having a chat after her meet against Auburn on Friday night.

Fans couldn't contain their excitement, flooding the comments with playful and fun reactions:

"What a reunion!" one fan wrote.

"Bro's got the ultimate rizz," added another.

"Baby Gronk rizzed her up again," one fan playfully commented.

Livvy and social media sensation Baby Gronk played a pivotal role last year in making the term "rizz" – a slang term for charisma – a household name.

Their influence was so profound that "rizz" was selected as the Oxford University Press 2023 Word of the Year, signifying a significant linguistic milestone in the Gen-Z era.