Olivia Dunne flaunts "rizz god" status after Oxford Word of the Year honor

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne , the goddess of rizz, has spoken!

Olivia Dunne has shared her reaction to "rizz" becoming the 2023 Word of the Year after fans branded her the "rizz god" earlier this year. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/maddensanmiguel

On Sunday, Oxford University Press declared "rizz" the 2023 Word of the Year, marking a huge linguistic moment in the Gen-Z era.

"Rizz," as defined by Oxford, comes from the word "charisma" and describes one's "style, charm, or attractiveness, or the ability to attract."

Olivia, who has been dubbed the rizz god by fans, shared her major reaction to the word's achievement on social media, perfectly capturing the essence of the moment.



"Me [handshake emoji] baby gronk," Dunne wrote on her Instagram story.

Earlier this year, Livvy played a key part in popularizing the word "rizz" along with social media star Baby Gronk.

Baby Gronk, a young football sensation nicknamed after NFL legend Rob Gronkowski, collaborated with Livvy for a viral "rizz" video during his time on LSU campus.