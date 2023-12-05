Olivia Dunne flaunts "rizz god" status after Oxford Word of the Year honor
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne, the goddess of rizz, has spoken!
On Sunday, Oxford University Press declared "rizz" the 2023 Word of the Year, marking a huge linguistic moment in the Gen-Z era.
"Rizz," as defined by Oxford, comes from the word "charisma" and describes one's "style, charm, or attractiveness, or the ability to attract."
Olivia, who has been dubbed the rizz god by fans, shared her major reaction to the word's achievement on social media, perfectly capturing the essence of the moment.
"Me [handshake emoji] baby gronk," Dunne wrote on her Instagram story.
Earlier this year, Livvy played a key part in popularizing the word "rizz" along with social media star Baby Gronk.
Baby Gronk, a young football sensation nicknamed after NFL legend Rob Gronkowski, collaborated with Livvy for a viral "rizz" video during his time on LSU campus.
Olivia Dunne set to dazzle in final competitive gymnastics season
This NCAA spring season, Olivia is bringing her rizz back to the gymnastics floor as she takes her final bow in the sport.
After an illustrious career on and off the mats that led her to become the highest-paid female college athlete, Dunne will soon hang up her leotard for good, capping off her athlete career by graduating from LSU in the spring.
Witness Olivia Dunne's dazzling performance as she kicks off her first competition of the season against Ohio State on Friday, January 5, 2024.
