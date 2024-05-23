Has Olivia Dunne become the "Taylor Swift" of baseball?

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - Will the MLB soon start to give Olivia Dunne the " Taylor Swift " treatment amid her romance with star pitcher Paul Skenes?

Olivia Dunne (l.) seems to be on a similar path in the MLB scene as Taylor Swift (r.) was during the NFL season with her romance with Kansas City Chief Travis Kelce. © Collage: Alexander Tamargo & Michael TRAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Olivia Dunne, the former LSU gymnastics star and current Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, is making waves well beyond the gymnastics mat!

A recent viral video featuring a young MLB fan expressing his admiration for Paul Skenes, claiming his mustache and relationship with Dunne as his favorite things about the player, has sparked comparisons between Dunne and pop superstar Taylor Swift.

Swift's romance with Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce during the NFL season catapulted her – and the league – to even greater stardom, and it seems Dunne is on a similar trajectory in the MLB scene.

Dunne's charm and presence have captivated fans and media alike.

With her boyfriend becoming a prominent figure in MLB, Dunne is similarly becoming a standout figure in the baseball world as she adjusts to her post-college life – her plans for which remain unclear.