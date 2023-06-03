Olivia Dunne goes cowgirl chic with LSU Tigers in Nashville

Nashville, Tennessee - Olivia Dunne has proven she and her LSU Tiger teammates know how to score a perfect 10 in the fashion world too!

Olivia Dunne rocked cowgirl-inspired fashion in a new TikTok shared on Friday. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/Livvy

The 20-year-old college athlete and influencer shared a new TikTok video on Friday alongside her fellow Tigers to the tune of Man! I Feel Like a Woman! by Shania Twain.

The clip begins with Livvy showing off her cowgirl chic fashion look, which consisted of a white cropped tank with long fringe paired with denim cutoff shorts and a matching white belt.

She then signals her teammates to step into the frame as they show off their respective looks, with many of the girls donning cowboy hats and boots to perfectly capture the Nashville vibe.

"Tigers take on Nash," she captioned the new post, along with a cowboy hat emoji.

The Sports Illustrated star has shown her love for country music on a number of occasions, previously attending the Academy of Country Music Awards and showing off her look for the Morgan Wallen concert before it was abruptly cancelled.