Olivia Dunne stuns in sparkly cutout dress at 2023 ACM Awards

Frisco, Texas - As if Olivia Dunne hasn't sparked fan rumors about a potential fling with country star Morgan Wallen , she might have added even more fuel to the speculation with a country music -centric outing!

LSU star gymnast and Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Olivia Dunne wowed fans in a stunning glitzy silver dress at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday night. © Collage: Jason Kempin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 20-year-old LSU Tiger gymnast managed to wrangle an invitation to the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday night.



While her appearance probably had more to do with her historic 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue feature than Wallen, it does follow a certain pattern Dunne has been flirting with on social media as of late.

The influencer teased fans with a peek at her dress on her Instagram story, writing, "ACM's bound," before heading off to the awards, which took place at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco.

On the red carpet, Livvy posed for the paparazzi in a glitzy floor-length silver gown that featured cutouts on each side tied together in an open-back design.

The halter dress was made with a sultry thigh-high slit and cinched in the center of her torso to accentuate her gymnastics physique.