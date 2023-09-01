Olivia Dunne goes viral on TikTok for insane handstand balance

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne may be winding down an illustrious college gymnastics career, but it doesn't look like her skills are slowing down anytime soon!

In a new TikTok, Olivia Dunne went back to her roots and displayed an impressive type of balance that many fans had never seen before. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy

The LSU gymnast and Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is one of the biggest athlete influencers on TikTok, with millions of followers to her name!

While Livvy has become a big sensation outside of gymnastics, she is most known for her athleticism in the sport that she showcases on a regular basis on social media.

In her latest viral TikTok from Tuesday, she went back to her acrobatic roots and displayed an impressive type of balance that fans haven't seen in a while.

Even more impressive, according to Dunne, it "took one try."

Garnering over 2 million views and tens of thousands of likes in less than 24 hours, the gymnastics clip has fans buzzing!