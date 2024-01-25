Olivia Dunne has fans flipping out with dazzling floor choreography

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne has fans flipping out over her latest viral TikTok flaunting her impressive skills on the gymnastics mat!

Olivia Dunne is soaking up her final year of competitive gymnastics, giving fans a viral glimpse of her inside competition training. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy

The LSU gymnastics star is currently competing in her final NCAA season ever, and Olivia is soaking up the year by giving fans a viral glimpse of her inside intense competition training.



In her latest video shared on Wednesday, the All-American dazzled in her floor choreography into a tumbling pass.

"can i get a geaux tigers?!" she captioned the video.

Livvy's video saw over 350,000 views and tens of thousands of likes and comments combined.

"I wish I had your energy!" one TikTok user commented.

"We better be seeing a double layout in ur routine by the end of the season miss," another fan wrote.

"I just pray my body stays in one piece til the end of szn," the Sports Illustrated model hilariously responded.

