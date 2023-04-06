Olivia Dunne has fans raving over her latest fashion TikTok!

Olivia Dunne has her fans raving over her latest TikTok, where she reveals her street-style fashion sense and love for dunk sneakers. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Livvydunne & TikTok / Livvy

The LSU star gymnast is the most followed college athlete on TikTok, and like kids on Christmas Eve, Livvyators –as Olivia Dunne's fanbase likes to call itself – eagerly anticipate what the social media guru will share next.

The answer to that burning questions is

In her latest TikTok, Livvy took a break from her usual glamour and funny posts to give fans an inside look into her fashion style.

And not just any type of fashion – this is some serious Gen-Z streetwear here!

In the clip captioned "a little commotion for the dunks," she highlighted her black-and-white low top dunks that fans raved over.

"I don't have those color dunks but I NEED," one fan commented.

"Livvy is a dunk girl? OMG," another fan wrote.

"I have those sneakers #twins," a lucky user said.