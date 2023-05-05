Olivia Dunne hilariously asks fan to pay up in latest TikTok

Hutchinson Island South, Florida - Olivia Dunne isn't a cheapskate... after all, she is the highest-paid college athlete in the nation.

In her latest TikTok, Olivia Dunne hilariously dedicated an entire video to a fan named Josh after his creepy comment stood out among the rest. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy

With over 11 million followers on TikTok and Instagram alone, it's no secret that Dunne has a lot of suitors who regularly vie to catch the attention of the LSU star gymnast.



In her latest TikTok posted on Thursday, Livvy hilariously dedicated an entire video to a fan named Josh after his creepy comment stood out from the rest.

"10 grand to sniff the entire pool," Josh wrote.

Livvy handled the question with sarcastic humor in a new video featuring herself in a pool lipsyncing to a trending audio that said, "Tell them to bring me my money."

"do you wanna do venmo or cash," she hilariously captioned the video.

Livvy, who reportedly earns a staggering $3.4 million in NIL deals, is no stranger to such comments by fans, and she often hits back with witty responses in the comments.