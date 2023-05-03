Olivia Dunne reveals what's holding her back from having a boyfriend
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Is Olivia Dunne dropping dating hints for a future Mr?
Over the past couple of days Olivia Dunne has been sending fans into a tizzy after posting a series of dating related TikToks.
From revealing that she's emotionally unavailable to her type of boys and how it feels to be left on read, Dunne is giving suitors all the information they need to swoop her off her feet.
In her latest post, the LSU star gymnast is apparently telling fans that she's too nervous to have a boyfriend.
While this may come as a shock given the series of dating related TikToks she shared, Livvy didn't hesitate to run away in a captioned video that said:
"If you want a boyfriend you have to hang out."
Needless to say, fans in the video's comment section welcomed Livvy with open arms while she took off to the moon.
Fans react to Olivia Dunne's shocking revelation
"If she ever ran to me I would be honored," one fan commented.
"I'm sure she wants to hang out with me," another added, to which Livvy hilariously replied, "I was actually running to u."
"We can cuddle virtually," someone else quipped.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy